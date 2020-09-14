Portsmouth conducts mosquito fogging this week

Ohio

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – City health officials will be conducting mosquito fogging in several areas in Portsmouth, Ohio.

An official from The Portsmouth City Health Department says on Thursday, Sept. 17, around 6:00 p.m. at the Spartan Municipal Stadium, Portsmouth City Schools Athletic Complex, Allard Park, Dunlap Road, Coles Ridge, Grant Street, Seventeenth Street, and Twentieth Street areas will be sprayed down.

City health officials advise anyone with chronic breathing problems turn off their air conditioners or close their windows during the fogging.

If anyone has any comments or concerns, please contact the Portsmouth City Health Department at (740) 353-5153.

