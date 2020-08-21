Portsmouth, Ohio named 2020 ‘All America City’

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The city of Portsmouth, Ohio has been through hard times in the past, including a national reputation for drug addiction.

The opioid epidemic left a scar on the city, but with the help from volunteers and organizations, the city is once again celebrating a huge accomplishment.

Portsmouth as a community has received not one, but two Guinness world records in the last couple of years. One, for the most people wrapping gifts simultaneously on Dec. 14, 2019, and the other for the most plants plotted simultaneously on Aug. 18, 2018.



First image is from the “Plant Portsmouth” world record event and the second is from the most people wrapping gifts simultaneously record event. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

In 2019, the city also earned the title of “Hallmark’s Hometown Christmas Town” with its annual Winterfest celebration. But their newest triumph brings another nationwide recognition.

The “All America Award” recognizes communities that are involved in civic engagement that’s collaborative, creative, innovative, and inclusive. Sean Dunne, Portsmouth city coucilman

The city has been named a “2020 All America City”, along with nine others across the country by the National Civic League.



The addition of the Spock Memorial Dog Park and the renovations to the Spartan Municipal Stadium are just a couple of the improvements made to the city throughout the years. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Portsmouth City Councilman Sean Dunne says this “allows us to have a look around and acknowledge all the great things that are getting done here in Portsmouth.” Organizations like “Friends of Portsmouth” and “The Counseling Center” in downtown have worked to fight against the negative image of the city.

The award also shines a light on Portsmouth as a college town. Shawnee State University President Jeff Bauer says for years the city has been seen in a negative light.

I think where people right now are living in this community and at this institution, we understand that there have been some great things occurring over the last few years. Jeff Bauer, Shawnee State University president

On the entry application, the city of Portsmouth was described as being a “20th-century manufacturing city transformed into a 21st-century lifestyle city.” Dunne says the opioid epidemic was addressed on the application during the transition.

The city plans to keep moving forward and continue to be an “All America City.”

