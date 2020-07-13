Portsmouth set to vote on mandatory face mask mandate: Residents share their thoughts

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — More and more cities are starting to mandate mandatory mask-wearing in public areas.

The City of Portsmouth, Ohio could be following suit.

The Portsmouth City Council plans to discuss a proposal regarding enforcing residents to wear face masks in public areas. Much like other cities, this will affect indoor areas where it is difficult to maintain a six-foot distance.

City residents share very different opinions when asked what their thoughts were on the subject.

One woman says she has “trouble breathing with the mask on, even for a short period of time, due to breathing issues.”

Another man commented saying he also finds them difficult to work in and if this were to pass, would force him to wear them regularly.

While some are against the proposed ordinance, others believe this should be passed taking into consideration the health and well being of everyone in the commuity.

I just wish people would just take a little consideration and that’s because we don’t know, hopefully, it’s no big deal, but if it is, I sure don’t want to take it home to my family. Timothy Malone, “Ghosts in the Attic Antique Mall” employee



“Ghosts in the Attic Antique Mall” is only one of the businesses already enforcing wearing face masks. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Timothy Malone works in one of the areas heavily affected if the proposal were to pass, the “Boneyfiddle” area near the riverfront.

Malone works in the “Ghosts in the Attic Antique Mall” along with several other people. A majority of the employees in the antique shop are over the age of 60, who health officials say are at “high risk.”

Malone says they are already enforcing mask-wearing in their store and he’s hoping this proposal will become a city mandate.

The proposal will be put to a vote at 6 p.m. Monday during the city council’s regular meeting. Due to Gov. Mike DeWine’s current restrictions, the meeting will not be open to the public but will be live-streamed here.

