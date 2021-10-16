‘Probable tornado’ touches down in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A preliminary local storm report from the National Weather Service in Wilmington reports that a tornado most likely touched down in Pickaway County early Saturday morning.

South Salem, Ross County, storm damage

Power lines were also knocked down. Crews from South Central Power Company worked along State Route 159 outside of Tarlton to assess how long power will be out in the areas.

Fire crews were also on scene to reroute travelers.

Some of the damage from this morning's weather event. No reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/noAyXOr3u5 — PickawayCountyEMA (@PickawayOH_EMA) October 16, 2021

The National Weather Service posted on social media that it plans to survey several areas Saturday, including in Muskingum County.