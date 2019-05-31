Ohio

Prosecutor seeks to try teen charged in stabbing as adult

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:07 AM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor is seeking to try a 15-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing a friend's mother as an adult.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll in a motion filed Wednesday said the 15-year-old isn't "amenable to care or rehabilitation in the juvenile system." A judge will decide whether the teen should be bound over to adult court.

The teen and the slain woman's 13-year-old daughter both face the juvenile equivalent of murder and felonious assault charges. The 13-year-old's father and teen brother were wounded in the May 23 attack.

Authorities say the girls conspired after the 13-year-old's parents told her she couldn't meet with the friend anymore.

The 13-year-old can't be tried as an adult because of her age.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local