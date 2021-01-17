Protesters start gathering at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of protesters gathered early Sunday afternoon at the Ohio Statehouse.

By noon, around two dozen people arrived at the Statehouse, several armed with rifles. People with megaphones competed for the attention of those around.

A man with a shirt reading “dancing for peace” interacted with police and protesters alike.

“Dancing for peace” man has enlisted one of the armed protesters: @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Csxn43cyYN — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) January 17, 2021

By 12:43 p.m., someone showed up flying a large Biden 2020 flag.

Everyone seemed to have their own reason for being at the protest. People held signs or talked about the second amendment, lockdowns or the election. Protesters in tactical gear stood peacefully next to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and members of the Ohio National Guard.

Columbus police and state troopers prepared over the last week for possible wide-scale protests at the Statehouse. Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said Friday they will be working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard to ensure that protests remain peaceful.

“There will be no tolerance for illegal activity, no tolerance for property destruction, or causing harm to others, or defacing our symbols of government,” said Chief Quinlan.

Chief Quinlan said after what we saw happen at the U.S. Capitol, they hope to be overprepared but underwhelmed.

“We can’t claim that we were, that we didn’t have advanced notice. January 6 made it very clear to everyone and any responsible police chief in this country is on notice,” said Chief Quinlan.

People not involved in protests are asked to avoid the downtown area.