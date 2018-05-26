Puppy found in Ohio with “FREE” and “GOOD HOME ONLY” written on her in permanent marker

ROSS CO., OH (WCMH) — A puppy is getting some much-needed love and care after it was discovered abandoned in a cage and covered in permanent marker.

Jenn Thomas, Ross County Humane Society Shelter Director, posted photos on Facebook Friday morning.

The young dog was left in a cage with words in permanent marker: “FREE,” “GOOD HOME ONLY,” and several other things Thomas said she could not make out.

“THIS is not acceptable,” she wrote. “THIS is why we run around trying to scoop up puppies before they end up in homes that can’t take care of them, won’t get them fixed, tie them to a dog box, or worse. THIS is why we are SUCH advocates to the point of annoyance with spay/neuter.”

Thomas said the puppy will be available to adopt next week; applications can be made at http://www.rosscountyhumanesociety.org/. The puppy has been named “Marvella.”