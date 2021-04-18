Ready to shop local in-person? Festival promotes local artisans

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – In-person events are starting to make a comeback and for many small businesses, this means more business traffic.

The pandemic made it difficult to buy locally from small businesses, but for those who live in Lawrence County, Ohio, these artisans are being highlighted.

Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is offering a helping hand by hosting festivals and other events where the unique and handmade products can be sold.

These people are small businesses and this is the way that they can get out and they can network with other crafters. Shirley Dyer, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director



Local artisans set up inside a large tent outside the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This weekend, the chamber hosted an in-person arts and crafts festival bringing in several vendors from all over the tri-state. Jewelry, baked goods, and other handmade items were all up for sale.

Along with the small businesses, several other organizations, including the Tri-State STEM+M program set up booths with information.

Tri-State STEM+M representative Bethany Himes says this type of event is what they’ve been patiently waiting for. In-person events like this give them hope for their own planned events.

We are so excited to get back to some normalcy. We can actually come out and greet people again and be a part of the community again. Bethany Himes, Tri-State STEM+M

The STEM+M arts program was forced to cancel one of its big projects last year. This year, they are planning on continuing where they left off. For more information on the project, click here.

The proceeds the chamber received from the event will be going toward two $1,000 college scholarships and one $2,500 scholarship. The chamber is also planning a social media training seminar for small business owners. For more information, click here.

