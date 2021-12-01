All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Remains of Navy man from Ohio killed in Pearl Harbor identified

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Dogtags hanging in font the flag of the United States of America. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

BARBERTON, OH (AP) – The remains of an Ohio sailor who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday that 19-year-old Buford Dyer, of Barberton, was killed on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among the 429 who died on the battleship USS Oklahoma.

The agency says Dyer’s remains were identified through DNA testing as part of its effort to identify those who were recovered from the USS Oklahoma. He will be buried on April 11 in Seville.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS