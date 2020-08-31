Reopening set for Ohio senior centers, adult day care services

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed a health order allowing adult day care services and senior centers to reopen in the Buckeye State effective Sept. 21.

The order says the facilities will use a phased approach to re-entry with additional guidelines and limited capacity.

Guidelines include requiring social distancing of at least six feet. The facilities must also permit face coverings except in the case of health, legal or safety reasons, and must be able to provide written justification for employees not wearing a mask.

Participants will still be able to be taken to the facilities and both drivers and passengers will be required to wear face coverings for the duration of the trip, according to the order. However, facilities cannot host field trips, excursions or other large events.

The facilities are also required to have hand sanitizer and sanitizing products readily available including at the facility’s entrance. They must also have access to PPE and make online or remote access available.

Staff will receive training on infection control before returning to work, and facilities should encourage employees who are sick to remain home until they have no fever, symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms began.

Even with these facilities reopening, state health officials urge those at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 the elderly and people with underlying health conditions to take additional precautions and continue to stay home.

When applicable, facilities will also follow the same guidelines as gyms, dance instruction studios and other personal fitness venues as well as for pools and aquatic centers.

