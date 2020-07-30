Rep. Cupp chosen as new Ohio Speaker of the House

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Representative Bob Cupp, R-Lima, is the new speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

The House voted 55-38 (six no votes) Thursday afternoon to make it official.

BREAKING: Rep. Bob Cupp i'm hearing is the next Ohio House Speaker, members are currently still making their way to the House floor to make it official. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) July 30, 2020

Cupp is replacing Rep. Larry Householder, who the House unanimously voted to remove from the position Thursday morning less than an hour after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment accuses Larry Householder, Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges, Juan Cespedes and Generation Now of Rico Conspiracy, in connection with an alleged $60 million bribery scheme involving the passage of 2019’s House Bill 6. The bill included a billion-dollar bailout for two failing nuclear power plants.

Representative Jim Butler (R-Oakwood) was also in the running for the speakership.

The Republican caucus met behind closed doors to make the decision.

Cupp has been in the House since 2015 and is a former Ohio Supreme Court justice.

Rep. Cupp has a pretty long resume. He is a former county commissioner, state senator, a court-of-appeals judge, and justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) July 30, 2020

Cupp has also spent four terms as a state senator, serving two of those terms as President Pro Tempore, the senate’s second-highest leadership post.

Cupp grew up in rural Allen County, spending his childhood working on his family’s farm. He earned political science and law degrees from Ohio Northern University.

Cupp and his wife Libby, a retired teacher, have two grown sons and two grandchildren.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories