Report documents errors with Ohio’s Medicaid payment system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state has released a plan to address multiple problems a federal audit identified with Ohio’s Medicaid system.
Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran has told federal regulators the number of applications pending for more than 45 days should be down to 8,000 by July from 53,392 a year ago. The Columbus Dispatch reports the state also is working on 129,465 cases past due for annual checks to redetermine Medicaid eligibility.
Corcoran said earlier this month that the federal audit found high error rates in the areas of payment and eligibility determination. The program for poor children and families insures nearly 3 million people.
