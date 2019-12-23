Report: Ohio man says he was punched in face for “expelling gas”

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man claimed he was punched in the face in Youngstown early Sunday morning because he “expelled gas.”

According to the report, officers were called about 2:45 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue, where the victim said he was punched. Police do have a suspect, but reports were not clear if an arrest was made.

