Retired colonel, astronaut honored for lifetime achievement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor has presented the state’s highest non-combat decoration for service to a retired fighter pilot and astronaut.
Col. Guion Bluford of Westlake in suburban Cleveland flew 144 combat missions in South Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force.
Bluford later earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology.
In 1983, Bluford became the first black astronaut to fly in space on a shuttle mission.
Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday presented the 77-year-old Bluford with the Ohio Distinguished Service Medal. DeWine says Bluford’s aviation career is an inspiration to generations of Ohioans.
