Reward increased for Ohio boy, 14, missing for over 2 weeks

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) – A reward for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old Ohio boy missing for more than two weeks has been increased to over $9,000.
Harley Dilly was reported missing by his mother Dec. 20 in the northern Ohio town of Port Clinton. He was last seen in a surveillance video early that morning blocks away from school.
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials have conducted an exhaustive search for Harley. The Blade reports Port Clinton residents and businesses have been asked to provide police with surveillance camera footage from before and after the teen disappeared for investigators to review.
