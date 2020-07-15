Reynoldsburg police free bird of prey

Ohio

by: Tony Mirones

Posted: / Updated:

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) A resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio found an unusual stowaway on her vehicle Wednesday morning. The unnamed driver was returning from Cincinnati when a hawk and the front of her Honda came together.

Courtesy: Reynoldsburg Police Department

When the driver got home and found the aviator clinging to the grill instead of bouncing away, the called the police department.

Officers Duncan and Baltimore arrived and were able to dislodge the bird of prey. When they were finished, the officers set the bird back to the airways.

When the department posted photos of the two men with the bird on social media its followers were thankful, proud, and appreciative of what the men had done.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS