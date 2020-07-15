Reynoldsburg police free bird of prey

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — A resident of Reynoldsburg, Ohio found an unusual stowaway on her vehicle Wednesday morning. The unnamed driver was returning from Cincinnati when a hawk and the front of her Honda came together.

Courtesy: Reynoldsburg Police Department

When the driver got home and found the aviator clinging to the grill instead of bouncing away, the called the police department.

Officers Duncan and Baltimore arrived and were able to dislodge the bird of prey. When they were finished, the officers set the bird back to the airways.

When the department posted photos of the two men with the bird on social media its followers were thankful, proud, and appreciative of what the men had done.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories