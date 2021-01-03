Road closed due to down power lines, fallen tree in Pomeroy

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — Crews on scene have closed road in Pomeroy due to down power lines and a fallen tree.
The Pomeroy Fire Department says the tree fell between Osborne Street and Hiland Road.
Downed power lines have effected power services in the area. American Electric Power is estimating a power restoration around 4 p.m.
At this time, fire department officials say people should avoid the area if possible while crews are working.
