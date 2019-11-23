Romaine lettuce recall expands due to E. coli outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert due to illnesses caused by E. coli O157:H7 associated with romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California, region. FSIS warns against consuming any wraps, sandwiches, prepackaged salad, salad kits, or other products containing romaine lettuce harvested from this region.

Yesterday, the FSIS announced that consumers should not eat any salad products identified in a Missa Bay, LLC, recall after the Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of an E. coli-related illness outbreak across multiple states, including Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration advised that if the romaine lettuce does not have information about the harvest region or does not indicate that it has been grown indoors (i.e. hydroponically- and greenhouse-grown), throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

FSIS-regulated establishments are advised not to serve, ship, or sell products that contain all types of romaine lettuce such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad. If you do not know the source of your romaine lettuce, and if you cannot obtain that information from your supplier, you should not serve, ship, or sell the product.

The FSIS says anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days after exposure.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

