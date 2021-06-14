SCAM ALERT: Callers impersonating Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the office has been contacted by multiple citizens, warning them of a potential scam.
Numerous calls have been made to Scioto County residents during which the caller claims to be an employee of the Sheriff’s Office. The caller then asks people to go to Walmart, purchase pre-paid gift cards, and then send them the card info. Victims of this scam are being told that if they do not send the card info, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office says this is definitely a scam and should be ignored.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.