SCAM ALERT: Callers impersonating Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the office has been contacted by multiple citizens, warning them of a potential scam.

Numerous calls have been made to Scioto County residents during which the caller claims to be an employee of the Sheriff’s Office. The caller then asks people to go to Walmart, purchase pre-paid gift cards, and then send them the card info. Victims of this scam are being told that if they do not send the card info, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is definitely a scam and should be ignored.