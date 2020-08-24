School bus driver charged in child sexual abuse investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A school bus driver has been arrested in Lawrence County, Ohio, on charges of charges related to inappropriate touching and sexual abuse of minors.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says Larry D. Reed, Jr. of Pedro was arrested after a parent reported he had allegedly inappropriately touched a female juvenile and had allegedly sexually abused another female juvenile at his home. Reed is a school bus driver for the Rock Hill School District, but authorities say the allegations are not related to the school.
In emergency interviews with the juveniles, detectives say one, who is 15-years-old, says she was allegedly inappropriately touched on one occasion and the other, 14-years-old, says there have been several instances of alleged sexual conduct over several years.
Deputies say Reed allegedly admitted to the accusations Thursday, Aug. 20, and was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
