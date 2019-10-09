School district settles lawsuit over fake police officer

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio school district has settled one of five federal lawsuits filed by families upset over how their children were treated when a man claiming to be a police officer conducted fake “scared straight” programs.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron Public Schools agreed to pay $90,000 to the family of a minor identified as X.C.

Christopher Hendon, of Akron, pleaded guilty last year to numerous counts of impersonating a police officer, kidnapping and abduction. Prosecutors say he took children in handcuffs from schools to jail or a juvenile detention center.

The lawsuit accused the district of violating X.C.’s constitutional rights by allowing Hendon to operate the program. The district didn’t admit any wrongdoing under the agreement.

The district and the family’s lawyers declined to comment.

