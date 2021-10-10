Coronavirus Updates
Scioto Co. sees 26 new COVID-19 cases

SCIOTO CO., OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County report 26 additional COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of cases for the county to 11,167.

The number of residents who’ve been hospitalized remain the same – at 799 people. This number includes the people who were hospitalized – during the pandemic – in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

There are now 31,110 people fully vaccinated in Scioto County – or 41%.

