Scioto Co sees two additional COVID-19 related deaths

SCIOTO CO., WV (WOWK) – Scioto County has confirmed two addition COVID-19 related deaths.

The victims are a 43-year old male and 71-year old female. These deaths bring the total to 120 deaths for the county in connection to COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports 54 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for Scioto County. This brings the total to 10,531 since the start of the pandemic.

There was also one additional hospitalization reported for the county bringing the total stays at 748 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 40%.