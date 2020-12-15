Scioto County deaths edge toward 40

SCIOTO COUNTY (WOWK) – Another person in Scioto County has died in connection with to COVID-19, bringing the county to 39 deaths.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the death of an 85-year old man who passed away Monday evening.

The health departments say COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the county’s 39 virus related deaths, but does not preclude any existing co-morbitities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, Ohio Department of Health reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County. The county has confirmed 3,391 cases throughout the pandemic. Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the ODH’s Public Health Advisory System.

A total of 2,145 people in the county have recovered from the virus, with 56 new recoveries confirmed today.

A total of 240 people from Scioto County have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic in connection with the virus or have been found to have COVID-19 while admitted for other medical reasons.