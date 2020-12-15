Scioto County deaths edge toward 40

SCIOTO COUNTY (WOWK) – Another person in Scioto County has died in connection with to COVID-19, bringing the county to 39 deaths.
The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments confirmed the death of an 85-year old man who passed away Monday evening.
The health departments say COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the county’s 39 virus related deaths, but does not preclude any existing co-morbitities that may or may not have also contributed to their deaths.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, Ohio Department of Health reports 30 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County. The county has confirmed 3,391 cases throughout the pandemic. Scioto County remains at Level 3 or Red on the ODH’s Public Health Advisory System.
A total of 2,145 people in the county have recovered from the virus, with 56 new recoveries confirmed today.
A total of 240 people from Scioto County have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic in connection with the virus or have been found to have COVID-19 while admitted for other medical reasons.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.