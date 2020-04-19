Scioto County makes arrest in burglary and kidnapping case

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a robbery where an 84-year-old man was beaten, kidnapped and later locked in his trunk in February 2020. April 15, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The man wanted for the Feb. 3 kidnapping of a 84-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says on Sunday April 19, police arrested Thomas Glass, who was wanted in connection with an Aggravated Burglary and Kidnapping that occurred on Dixon Mill Road in Wheelersburg.

Captain John W. Murphy says Scioto County detectives received information on Glass’ whereabouts Sunday morning.

“After a brief foot chase in the Kendall Heights apartment complex involving Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office, members of the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and K-9 Unit with the Portsmouth Police Department, Glass was taken into custody and transported to the Scioto County Jail,” he says.

Murphy says the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and the Portsmouth Police Department assisted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in “the successful apprehension of the suspect.”

Donini says this is an ongoing investigation with possible further charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All information will be kept confidential.

