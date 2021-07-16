Scioto County man barricades himself in home, fires shots through window

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s office, a man was taken into custody on Wednesday night after barricading himself inside a Franklin Furnace residence with several firearms.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, dispatch received a 911 call saying that someone named Michael Brown was outside waving a firearm around and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Deputies then responded to the residence, and upon their arrival, Brown locked himself in a rear bedroom. He was alone. Sheriff Thoroughman requested the assistance of the Portsmouth Police Department’s S.W.A.T. team, just in case.

Other residents in the area told police that the suspect had three firearms: a .22 caliber pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, and an unknown caliber AR pistol. The suspect did indeed fire shots from within the residence shortly after deputies arrived.

Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T. hostage negotiator Sergeant Andy Dawes safely talked the suspect out of his residence. He was barricaded for about six hours and forty minutes.

Brown was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for evaluation, and deputies recovered his weapons (an AR .22 pistol, a Rossi .22 LR rifle, and a Ruger .22 LR handgun).

The case will now go to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury for the consideration of felony charges.