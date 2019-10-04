Scioto County man indicted in double murder investigation

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says a grand jury has issued an indictment charging a Lucasville man with two counts of aggravated murder.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says Kristian R. Davis, 22, has been charged in the 2016 deaths of 48-year-old Candace Newsome and her sixteen-year-old Kristina M. Newsome after a three-and-half-year investigation. The bodies were found in their Lucasville home January 4, 2016. Police say both victims exhibited obvious signs of trauma and gunshot wounds.

Davis has been incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail on unrelated charges since November 2018 and is now being charged with two counts of murder, 1st degree felony with firearm specifications. He is being held without bond pending arraignment next week.

