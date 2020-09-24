Scioto County moves to Level 3 on Public Health Advisory System

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health is moving Scioto County back to a Level Three, or Red, Public Health Emergency.

Health officials in Scioto County say this will be the second time the county has been at Level Three. The county first moved into red July 16, and remained there for two weeks before returning to Level Two, or Orange, July 30.

According to Scioto County Emergency Management officials, Level Three means a county has met four or five out of the seven indicators of the state’s Public Health Advisory System and has very high exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Ohio’s system has four levels, according to the Ohio Department of Health:

Level 1 (Yellow) “Active exposure and spread. Follow all current health orders.”

Level 2 (Orange) “Increased exposure and spread. Exercise a high degree of caution. Follow all current health orders.”

Level 3 (Red) “Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Follow all current health orders.”

Level 4 (Purple) “Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Follow all current health orders”



County health officials are urging residents to limit activities as much as possible and follow current health orders.

Recommendations for Level Three include:

Decrease in-person interactions with others

Consider only necessary travel

Limit attending gatherings of any number

Conduct a daily health and symptom self-evaluation and stay home if symptomatic.

Maintain social distancing at least 6 feet from non-household members.

Wear a face-covering in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Increase caution when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers.

Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.

Practice good hygiene

Decrease in-person interactions outside the household

Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, and residential facilities to see others as much as possible

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.