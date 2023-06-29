PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — 2 men are in custody and another is on the run after assaulting an 81-year-old man and leaving him in the street, the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) said.

The PPD said this happened outside of a restaurant in the 600 block of 2nd Street on June 2 at around 8:41 p.m.

They said three members of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club saw the man and one of them “body-checked” him, knocking him to the ground. The three left the man in the street, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the PPD said.

After indictments were returned by the Scioto County Grand Jury, the U.S. Marshal’s Office arrested Justin White, 37, of Portsmouth, and Timothy Clifford, 51, of Portsmouth. They tried to arrest Robert Lunsford, 37, of McDermott, but they were unable to, according to the PPD.

Police said Lunsford is still on the run. They are asking anyone with information on Lunsford to contact the PPD at 740-353-4101 or your local law enforcement agency.

Lunsford could be in three vehicles: a silver 2020 GMC Sierra 1500, or a black 2022 or 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.