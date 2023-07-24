SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Law enforcement is investigating the death of three people found in Lucasville as a homicide, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials found the bodies of Heather James, 45, Pete O’Brian Eldridge, 35, and James “Jay” Andronis, 68, in campers in Lucasville on Saturday, deputies said.

In a press release, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies responded to Mclaughlin Road around 9:50 p.m. after family members reported that they had found their son dead at his home.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Detective Ethan Carmichael at 740-354-7346.