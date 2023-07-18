SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Five people are facing charges after a drug bust in Scioto County.

According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, investigators with the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a Portsmouth apartment around 6:20 p.m. Monday, July 17.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say during the search of the home, deputies seized approximately 1,137 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1,253 grams of suspected fentanyl, 238 grams of suspected crack cocaine, four firearms and $16,103 in cash. Investigators say they also found “additional evidence of drug trafficking” in the home.

According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, the suspected narcotics seized weighed approximately 5.8 pounds combined and had a street value of roughly $201,660.

Authorities say those arrested include:

Mary Sexton, 53, of Portsmouth – charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both 1st-degree felonies; and possession of criminal tools, a 5th-degree felony.

Austin Sexton, 27, of Portsmouth – charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both 1st-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a 3rd-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a 5th-degree felony.

Mischa Williams, 24, of Columbus – charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both 1st-degree felonies; and possession of criminal tools, a 5th-degree felony.

Derrick Hutchinson, 35, of Dayton – charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both 1st-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a 3rd-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a 5th-degree felony.

Delaquan Myers, 34, of West Chester – charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both 1st-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a 3rd-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a 5th-degree felony.

Police say Williams and Myers also had warrants out for their arrest in Franklin County, Ohio. All five suspects were taken to the Scioto County Jail.