WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A seven-year-old died and a man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and OVI after an ATV crash on State Route 73 in West Portsmouth, according to deputies.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to an ATV Crash in the 22,000 block of State Route 73 on Sunday.

Deputies say a man and the seven-year-old child were ejected from the ATV after hitting a wire.

Seven-year-old Wyatt Moore, of Portsmouth, was taken to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where he later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

They say, Jeremy Bryant, 42, of Portsmouth, was taken to the Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Bryant was arrested at the Grant Medical Center and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Bryant will be sent back to Scioto County if he waives his rights in what is called a Rule 4 Hearing.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Capt. Woodford at 740-354-7306.