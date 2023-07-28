UPDATE: (7:30 p.m. July 28, 2023) – Scioto County officials say the 911 phone lines for Scioto County and Portsmouth have been restored.

Residents serviced by those two locations can now contact 911 in the event of an emergency.

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials in Scioto County are reporting the 911 lines are currently down.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, anyone in need of emergency services should call the following numbers until further notice:

Scioto County: 740-354-7566

Portsmouth: 740-353-4101

New Boston: 740-456-4109

There is no word at this time when the 911 lines will be restored.

