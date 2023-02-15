SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting, and tasing his estranged wife on Tuesday in Blue Creek, Ohio.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a woman showed up covered in blood and wanted to file a report. The victim said her estranged husband held her against her will and assaulted her for several hours.

SCSO says the victim told them she was punched, kicked, cut, choked, and tased by the suspect. The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center suffering from cuts, bruises, a black eye, a broken hand, and dislocated shoulder.

Deputies say Matthew E. Sheppard, 36, of Blue Creek, was arrested at his home on Twin Creek Road, where they found the taser and knife used during the assault.

Sheppard was charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of kidnapping and is currently being held on a $120,000 bond.

SCSO stated this is an ongoing investigation.