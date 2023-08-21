FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH (WOWK) – Investigators in Scioto County are searching for a man who attempted to drown a Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputy.

That is according to Sheriff David Thoroughman who tells 13 News that they are looking for Richard Turner in the Big Downey Road Area of Franklin Furnace.

The deputy was rushed to hospital and has been stabilized after the incident Monday evening, Thoroughman said. He has since been released from the hospital.

