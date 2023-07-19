SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing felony charges for the alleged abuse of a patient in her care in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller requested an ambulance for a patient who is nonverbal and has “additional handicaps” who had injuries believed to allegedly have been caused by their caregiver. A deputy went to the emergency room to speak with the person’s family, and the Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit then took over the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the detectives viewed camera footage from inside the home where the abuse happened and took statements from several witnesses.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says detectives then went to the home of the suspect, identified as Jamey Addington, 35, of Portsmouth, and took her for questioning. Deputies say she was arrested following the questioning.

According to Thoroughman, Addington has been charged with felonious assault, a 2nd-degree felony; five counts of patient abuse or neglect, a 4th-degree felony; and failing to provide for a functionally impaired person, a 4th-degree felony.

Addington is being held on a $60,000 bond in the Scioto County Jail, according to the SCSO. Thoroughman says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges.