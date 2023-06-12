SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A family is still grieving and seeking answers one year after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed on his front porch in Portsmouth, Ohio. Tonight, the community will gather for a memorial to honor the life of Zsailynn Conley.

The memorial is set to take place at Mound Park in Portsmouth starting at 8 p.m. tonight Monday, June 12.

Zsailynn’s mother says everyone is welcome to come pay their respects and bring flowers and lanterns.

Following the shooting, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer said Zsailynn was with a parent on the porch of a home on Grant St. when he was fatally shot in the chest area. The incident happened just before midnight on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Police said at the time that multiple shots came from what appear to be two separate guns from the direction of Mound Park, and they found several shell casings in the area.