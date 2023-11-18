WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A two-vehicle head on crash on US-52 near Washington Township Friday night resulted in four hospitalizations and the death of one of the drivers.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 6:50 p.m., the vehicle of Dustin Gordon of Stout, Ohio, moved across the center line while travelling southwest on US-52. Gordon’s vehicle then struck the vehicle of Leah Blevins of West Portsmouth, Ohio, while Blevins was travelling northeast on the route.

Four people were transported by Portsmouth Ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center, but Gordon succumbed to his injuries after later being transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Also on scene were the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Washington Township Fire Department.