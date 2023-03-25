FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH (WOWK) — The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said on Saturday that Frontier plans to clean up damages from recent severe weather in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Emergency crews said they got calls about a downed Frontier Communications telephone pole on Walburn Avenue just off the Gallia Pike (Old U.S. Route 52).

The Sheriff’s Office said they contacted Frontier and were told company crews would start the cleanup on Saturday.

Green Township Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) was on the scene and said the road is accessible, but one homeowner’s driveway is blocked. It may take until next week for utility crews to complete the cleanup, according to Green Township VFD.

Spectrum was also contacted, Green Township VFD says.

13 News reached out to Frontier officials, who said they filed a service ticket once our team contacted them about the issue.

Officials gave the following statement regarding a time estimate for repairs: