SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Kentucky man is now facing two felonious assault on a police officer charges after allegedly punching two deputies while in a video arraignment room in Ohio.

Michael Swords, 42, of Greenup, Kentucky, who was already being arraigned on burglary, tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, breaking and entering, grand theft auto, and making a false report charges, was refusing to leave the video arraignment room, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO said the deputies had to eventually move him from the room to the booking area physically. They said he continued to refuse.

At this point, the SCSO said Swords punched both deputies in the face, resulting in a broken nose, lips and face lacerations, a hand injury, and possible concussion. They have both been released from the hospital.

Swords is now facing an additional two counts of felonious assault on a police officer on top of the other charges. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $160,000 bond and is scheduled to be in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday for the two new charges.