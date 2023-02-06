SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after deputies say he robbed a grocery store.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that 30-year-old Davonta Mitchell, of Paducah, Kentucky, entered Shawnee Grocery Store on US Highway 52 with a pair of underwear on his head and a gun in his hand. They say it happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

A release from the sheriff’s office said Mitchell demanded money from the cash register.

The sheriff’s office said that Mitchell was also driving a vehicle stolen from the AutoZone in Portsmouth.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and theft. He is being held at the Scioto County Jail on a $207,500 bond.