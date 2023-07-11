SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with authorities at his mother’s home.

According to Scioto County Sheriff’ David Thoroughman, Zachary Cunningham, 28, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, is facing multiple charges following a standoff at a home on Bussey Road in Wheelersburg on Monday, July 10.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thoroughman says the incident began around 6:52 p.m. when a woman called 911 stating her son allegedly forced his way into her home attempting to retrieve firearms. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers said the caller advised them the suspect was “suffering from mental health issues.”

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they attempted to contact the man, later identified as Cunningham, and his mother returned to the house. The SCSO says the mother then let authorities inside the house through the garage.

According to the SCSO, deputies searching the basement heard a “shotgun being racked,” and the suspect then allegedly pointed a shotgun at them. Deputies say they then went back out of the home and set up a perimeter to secure the house.

Thoroughman says during the negotiations, the suspect allegedly fired one round from inside an inner basement bedroom. Authorities say after an hour of negotiations, Cunningham walked out of the home with a pistol, placed the pistol on top of a vehicle and surrendered.

The SCSO says Cunningham has been charged with using weapons while intoxicated, criminal trespass, improperly discharging a firearm into habitation, aggravated menacing, domestic violence and unlawful restraint. He is being held on a $68,250 bond, according to the SCSO.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Portsmouth Police Department assisted the SCSO in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact the SCSO at 740-354-7566.