PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he robbed a bank in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say that they were dispatched to the People’s Bank on the 900 block of Chillicothe St. at around 11:45 a.m.

They say that 53-year-old David Davis, of Richmond, Virginia, brandished a knife at the teller at the bank’s drive-thru. They say they found Davis several blocks down the street within 10 minutes.

Davis is being held at the Scioto County Jail.