SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A Wheelersburg man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old in Scioto County, Ohio.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Children Services reported the assault.

Thoroughman says detectives located the suspect Travis Risner, 23 of Wheelersburg, Ohio at his home and transported him to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. Authorities say their investigation revealed a possible second victim that is ten years old.

According to SCSO, Risner has been charged with two counts of Rape, and one count of Importuning. Risner is being held on a $ 210,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, March 10.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could involve more victims. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.