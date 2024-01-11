SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Scioto County.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Danny Vanhoose, 73, of West Portsmouth, is charged with aggravated murder, a felony of the first degree. He is currently being held in jail without bond.

Photo of the murder scene in West Portsmouth (Photo courtesy of 13 News’ Lane Ball)

The sheriff says the call came in around 11:55 a.m. Thursday from a woman saying she had just found her daughter dead and “covered in blood” on the floor of her friend’s home. The 911 communication officer told the caller to go out of the home for her safety, and law enforcement were on the scene within minutes.

Thoroughman says authorities found and detained a man inside the home. After interviewing several witnesses, including the man, he was arrested without incident. The sheriff says the man, identified as Vanhoose, had been friends with the victim’s mother for the past 30 years.

The victim has been identified as Shurvonn Byrd, 40, of West Portsmouth, according to Thoroughman. He says her body has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, and Thoroughman says more charges could be added at a later date. Anyone with any information on this investigation is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-351-1091.

Vanhoose is expected to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 12.