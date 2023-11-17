SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man who was thrown from his vehicle after a head-on crash on Wednesday in Scioto County has died, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

According to the OSHP, David Bender Jr, 25, of West Portsmouth, drove left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer. Bender was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in a helicopter with serious injuries, the OSHP said. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office said Bender had died from his injuries.