SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after driving his car into a house in the Franklin Furnace area on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man drove his car off the right side of Haverhill Ohio Furnace Rd., overturned, and struck a house.

They say he was ejected from the car and sustained multiple injuries. A woman inside the residence was also injured.

The man was taken by AirEvac to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, and the woman was treated on the scene by Green Township EMS.

OSHP believes that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the incident is still under investigation.