SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash on State Route 104 in Morgan Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver of an SUV drove left of center, hitting a tractor-trailer. The man driving the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital in a helicopter with serious injuries, the OSHP said. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.