PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to the hospital after an accident on Thursday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the two-vehicle crash happened on SR-140 near Lindeman Rd. in Scioto County. They say that at 10;04 p.m., a Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound went left of center and struck a Jeep Patriot.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Corolla was flown to the hospital with serious injuries, according to OSHP.

OSHP says the roadway was closed for about an hour and a half. The Porter Township Fire Department, Porter Township emergency medical services, and Vernon Township emergency medical services responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.