PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in December 2020.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, Rusty E. Rule, 41, of Portsmouth is facing three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The PPD says a Scioto County grand jury indicted Rule on the charges on June 30, 2023. Police say he was served the indictment while in Scioto County jail on unrelated charges.

The PPD says the hit-and-run happened around 5:54 p.m.on Dec. 5, 2020, when Richard Moon, 70, of Portsmouth, was struck by a minivan on US 52 and 12th Street while in the crosswalk. Police say the driver did not stop and report the crash.

Moon died of his injuries on Dec. 16, 2020.

According to the PPD, officers followed up on several possible suspects over a two-year period. Someone then gave information in an interview that led them to Rule as a person of interest. Police say Rule then allegedly confessed that he was involved in the incident. Through the investigation, police were then able to track the vehicle driven the night of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with any further information in the investigation can contact the Portsmouth PD at 740-353-4101.